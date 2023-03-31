Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,690 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 167.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,730,000 after purchasing an additional 452,691 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $491.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.