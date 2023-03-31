Coursera (NYSE:COUR) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.70% from the stock’s current price.

COUR has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Coursera Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. Coursera has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $24.01.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Coursera

In related news, COO Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,303,128.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,045,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,273,923.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,303,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,045,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,273,923.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,380,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,003,514.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 301,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,083 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,598,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Coursera by 109.9% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,987,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,905,000 after buying an additional 3,134,591 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Coursera by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 545,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Coursera by 33.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after buying an additional 458,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Coursera by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 458,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

