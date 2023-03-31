CPR Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 40,067 ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 comprises approximately 1.3% of CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 311.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 23,667 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 486.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 172,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after buying an additional 142,820 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

Shares of UPRO stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $68.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

