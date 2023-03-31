CPR Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 6,053 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 880.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,811,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.08.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $75.35 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.92.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

