CPR Investments Inc. Takes Position in Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 91,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000. Global X Social Media ETF accounts for 2.8% of CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CPR Investments Inc. owned about 2.30% of Global X Social Media ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOCL. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Social Media ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Social Media ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Social Media ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Social Media ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOCL opened at $36.90 on Friday. Global X Social Media ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $146.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.91.

About Global X Social Media ETF

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

