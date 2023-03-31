CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

CPSH stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

