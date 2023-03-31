Craig Hallum Lowers Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) to Hold

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of FATH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.54. 392,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,066. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $7.91.
In other news, CEO Ryan Martin sold 66,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $94,756.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,691,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,223.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 82,124 shares of company stock worth $113,789 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 63.81% of the company’s stock.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.
