Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 2.5 %

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 35,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,153. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $92.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.

