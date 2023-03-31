Credit Suisse Group Increases PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $93.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PVH to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.78.

PVH stock opened at $86.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PVH will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in PVH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in PVH by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

