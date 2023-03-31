Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Crescera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of CREC remained flat at $10.46 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 500,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,108. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.49.
Institutional Trading of Crescera Capital Acquisition
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CREC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Crescera Capital Acquisition by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition by 8.6% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 122,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Crescera Capital Acquisition
Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.
