Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Short Interest Update

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,600 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the February 28th total of 222,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Up 0.5 %

CRESY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 77,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,331. The company has a market capitalization of $377.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $9.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRESY. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 879.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,816,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

