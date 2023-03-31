Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.90.

Crew Energy Price Performance

CR stock opened at C$4.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$3.80 and a one year high of C$6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$734.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Crew Energy

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total transaction of C$36,558.57. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

