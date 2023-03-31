Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Trading Up 4.2%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) shares were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.53 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 21,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 418,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRNX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $175,639.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $56,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,370,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

