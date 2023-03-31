Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Trading Up 4.2%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNXGet Rating) shares were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.53 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 21,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 418,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRNX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $175,639.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $175,639.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $56,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Further Reading

