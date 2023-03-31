Critical Comparison: Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) and Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) and Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.7% of Shattuck Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Insmed shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Shattuck Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Insmed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shattuck Labs and Insmed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shattuck Labs 0 0 4 0 3.00 Insmed 0 0 11 0 3.00

Profitability

Shattuck Labs currently has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 435.71%. Insmed has a consensus price target of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 154.15%. Given Shattuck Labs’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Shattuck Labs is more favorable than Insmed.

This table compares Shattuck Labs and Insmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shattuck Labs N/A -48.14% -42.92% Insmed -196.26% -865.02% -39.55%

Risk & Volatility

Shattuck Labs has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insmed has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shattuck Labs and Insmed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shattuck Labs $650,000.00 192.00 -$101.94 million ($2.41) -1.22 Insmed $245.36 million 9.48 -$481.53 million ($3.90) -4.37

Shattuck Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Insmed. Insmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shattuck Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shattuck Labs beats Insmed on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers. It also develops SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a rare and often chronic infection that can cause irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. Insmed’s earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.

