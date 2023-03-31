Critical Contrast: Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) & Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) and Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ideal Power and Diodes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Diodes 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ideal Power presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.63%. Diodes has a consensus target price of $105.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.36%. Given Ideal Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Diodes.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $200,000.00 293.83 -$7.19 million ($1.17) -8.47 Diodes $2.00 billion 2.08 $331.28 million $7.22 12.67

This table compares Ideal Power and Diodes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Diodes has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diodes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ideal Power has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diodes has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and Diodes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -3,524.51% -34.05% -31.39% Diodes 16.56% 23.28% 14.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Diodes shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Ideal Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Diodes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Diodes beats Ideal Power on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideal Power

(Get Rating)

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc. manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company was founded on June 15, 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

