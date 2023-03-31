Critical Survey: CI&T (CINT) versus Its Competitors

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CI&T to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21% CI&T Competitors -15.52% -7.76% 0.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CI&T and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI&T Competitors 221 1436 2555 83 2.58

Volatility & Risk

CI&T presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 114.55%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 27.48%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than its peers.

CI&T has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T’s peers have a beta of 2.54, meaning that their average stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CI&T and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $2.19 billion $24.39 million 29.78 CI&T Competitors $2.16 billion $179.71 million 20.77

CI&T has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. CI&T is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CI&T peers beat CI&T on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

