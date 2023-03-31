Cronos (CRO) Hits Market Cap of $1.74 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Cronos has a market cap of $1.74 billion and $11.70 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for $0.0690 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00062334 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00039223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000258 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007020 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018267 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001286 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

