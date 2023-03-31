CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €84.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($90.32) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVD has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($82.80) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of ETR EVD opened at €57.10 ($61.40) on Monday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €40.32 ($43.35) and a 1 year high of €67.75 ($72.85). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €61.99 and its 200-day moving average is €56.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.37.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.