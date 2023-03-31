Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Short Interest Update

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,500 shares, an increase of 56.2% from the February 28th total of 429,200 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 175,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMLS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

Shares of CMLS stock remained flat at $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,548. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.51. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $15.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $251.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 36.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 89.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media

(Get Rating)

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.