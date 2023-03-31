Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Short Interest Update

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,613,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the February 28th total of 2,297,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CURLF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush began coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.14.

Curaleaf Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CURLF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 391,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,158. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

