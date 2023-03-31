CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,090 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3 %

CVS Health stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.46. 3,237,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,140,699. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.42. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The company has a market cap of $95.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

