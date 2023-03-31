Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DRKTF. HSBC started coverage on shares of Darktrace in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Darktrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Darktrace from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Darktrace from GBX 450 ($5.53) to GBX 385 ($4.73) in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darktrace presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $435.00.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Darktrace Stock Performance

Shares of DRKTF stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. Darktrace has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $6.59.

Darktrace Company Profile

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.