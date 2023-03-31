Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Update

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the February 28th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 9.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes Trading Up 1.2 %

Dassault Systèmes stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average is $37.13. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 16.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €31.00 ($33.33) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. HSBC upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.61.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

