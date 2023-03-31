DataHighway (DHX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.37 Million

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $121.84 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.79 or 0.00013288 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,155,580 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

