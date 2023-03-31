Davis Rea LTD. Acquires Shares of 10,000 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 319.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,462 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $147,019,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

ATVI stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,017. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.89. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $85.72.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

