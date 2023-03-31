Davis Rea LTD. Sells 2,127 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Davis Rea LTD. reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 1.5% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.4 %

Enbridge Company Profile

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.22. The stock had a trading volume of 755,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,342. The company has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

