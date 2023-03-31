DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Increases Dividend to $1.20 Per Share

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 1.1981 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $0.96.
DBS Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of DBSDY opened at $100.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.03. DBS Group has a 1 year low of $81.68 and a 1 year high of $110.10.
DBS Group Company Profile
