DeepOnion (ONION) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $84.42

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $779,629.53 and $84.42 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00151043 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00071575 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00040820 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00039545 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000198 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000630 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,910,172 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

