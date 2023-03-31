Deterra Royalties (OTCMKTS:DETRF) Upgraded at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Deterra Royalties (OTCMKTS:DETRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Deterra Royalties Price Performance
Shares of DETRF opened at C$3.23 on Tuesday. Deterra Royalties has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$3.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.24.
About Deterra Royalties
