Deterra Royalties (OTCMKTS:DETRF) Upgraded at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Deterra Royalties (OTCMKTS:DETRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of DETRF opened at C$3.23 on Tuesday. Deterra Royalties has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$3.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.24.

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. It is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. The company holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Eneabba, Wonnerup, and St Ives.

