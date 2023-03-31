dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $1.03 on Top Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003597 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $40.61 million and approximately $2,737.47 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00315702 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00021297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012187 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001019 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000197 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,551,481 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00514619 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $5,972.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

