DHT (NYSE:DHT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DHT. TheStreet raised DHT from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $10.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $12.13.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.42 million. DHT had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DHT will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.39%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 400.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

