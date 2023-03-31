DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 95.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

Shares of DICE opened at $28.67 on Friday. DICE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.88.

In other DICE Therapeutics news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $290,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,036.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other DICE Therapeutics news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,036.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 66,369 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,949,921.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,874,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,964,231.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 372,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,239,252 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DICE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 318.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $138,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

