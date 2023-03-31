Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Position Increased by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned 0.05% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5,401.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,011.9% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

