Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Bought by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 149.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 305.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

DFNM stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.44 and a 52-week high of $48.93.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

