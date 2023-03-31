Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Bought by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 570.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.3% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 542.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of DFSD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.54. 7,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,968. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $47.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

