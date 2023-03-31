Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Sold by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,078 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 3.9% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned 1.31% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $13,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9,119.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,375,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,357 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 542.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000.

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $46.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

