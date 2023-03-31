Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Holdings Increased by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,239 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 8.3% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BetterWealth LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $18,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

Shares of DUHP stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.98. 101,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

