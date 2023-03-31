Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Position Cut by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,696 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $336,000. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 888,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,754,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,900,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.39. 63,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,311. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

