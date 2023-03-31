Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on the stock.

DLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 159 ($1.95) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.09) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 159 ($1.95) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 197.40 ($2.43).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

LON:DLG opened at GBX 138.60 ($1.70) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,471.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 169.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 192.67. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 133.29 ($1.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 282.60 ($3.47).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.