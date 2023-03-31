Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Trading Down 2.6%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating)’s share price were down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 10,598,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 30,151,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

