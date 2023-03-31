Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Shares to Split on Tuesday, April 4th

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, April 4th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 4th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSCSY opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.34. Disco has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Disco had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Disco will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

