Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Short Interest Up 16.8% in March

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services
In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of DFS opened at $98.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.19 and a 200 day moving average of $103.13. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.
Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.
About Discover Financial Services
Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.
Further Reading
