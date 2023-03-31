Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Short Interest Up 16.8% in March

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.53.

Shares of DFS opened at $98.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.19 and a 200 day moving average of $103.13. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.