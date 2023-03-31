dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS) Short Interest Update

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the February 28th total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 182,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 4th quarter valued at $2,321,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 4th quarter worth $2,905,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 4th quarter worth $1,154,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 4th quarter worth $2,641,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 734,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 228,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Trading Down 0.1 %

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,497. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

