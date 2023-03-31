Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Donaldson makes up approximately 1.9% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Donaldson worth $10,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,072,000 after acquiring an additional 97,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 132,979 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,594,000 after purchasing an additional 162,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,604,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

DCI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.91. 168,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,187. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.08. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,023. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

