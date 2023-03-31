DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DSV A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $100.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. DSV A/S has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $100.83.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DSV A/S had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that DSV A/S will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

