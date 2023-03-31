DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET) Short Interest Up 14.3% in March

DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DUET Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:DUET remained flat at $10.35 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,567. DUET Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DUET Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,732,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,956,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $989,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,978,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About DUET Acquisition

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

