Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Given a C$12.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) received a C$12.00 target price from analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC downgraded Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.92.

DPM stock traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.86. 434,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,299. The company has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.31. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$5.41 and a one year high of C$10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.31.

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total value of C$245,332.30. In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$200,050.40. Also, Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total value of C$245,332.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,163 shares of company stock worth $470,008. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

