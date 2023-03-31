Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) VP Ryan F. Urness Sells 3,300 Shares of Stock

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Dycom Industries Stock Down 1.6 %
Dycom Industries stock opened at $93.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.29. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.48.
Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $917.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 3.73%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DY. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.
Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.
