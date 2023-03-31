Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Trading Down 2.4%

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.69 and last traded at $33.72. Approximately 40,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 236,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

EGBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 587.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

