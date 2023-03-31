easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Price Up 7.2%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) shares rose 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.43. Approximately 1,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

easyJet Stock Up 7.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

easyJet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.